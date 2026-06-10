Meerut Woman Files for Divorce After Husband Takes Family on Honeymoon to Nainital

What was supposed to be a romantic honeymoon turned into a family vacation and eventually a marital dispute after a newlywed woman from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut sought a divorce, alleging that her husband brought his parents and siblings along on their honeymoon.

According to reports, the marriage between the woman from Meerut's Ramraj area and a man from Delhi's Patel Nagar was arranged through a matrimonial website. Following their wedding last year, the couple travelled to Nainital for their honeymoon.

However, the bride was reportedly shocked to discover that her husband had also invited his parents, brother and sister to accompany them on the trip. Bengaluru: Woman Moves Court Against Husband for Not Buying Body Lotion.

The woman later told counsellors that the presence of her in-laws prevented the couple from spending quality time together and defeated the purpose of a honeymoon. The issue reportedly became a recurring source of conflict after they returned home.

According to counsellors, the husband, who studied hospitality management in Singapore, did not see any problem with his decision. He reportedly maintained that he wanted his entire family to enjoy the trip and be happy together. UP Woman Upset After Husband Turns Honeymoon Into Family Vacation, Marriage Hits Crisis As She Seeks Divorce.

The disagreement intensified when the couple began planning a trip to Dubai. The wife expected a private vacation, but the husband again expressed his desire to include family members in the holiday plans, leading to further arguments.

As tensions escalated, the matter reached the local police station, where officers attempted to mediate between the two sides. When no settlement could be reached, the case was referred to the Family Counselling Centre in Meerut.

Counsellors conducted three separate counselling sessions with the couple in an effort to save the marriage. Both husband and wife were heard individually and reportedly made serious allegations against each other during the proceedings.

Despite repeated reconciliation efforts, neither party was willing to change their position. With counselling failing to bridge the differences, the couple has remained firm in their decision to separate.

The unusual dispute has since drawn widespread attention on social media, with many users debating whether a honeymoon should remain a private experience for newlyweds or include extended family members.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).