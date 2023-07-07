Shillong, July 7: A police station in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district was attacked and three vehicles and a two-wheeler parked inside the compound were torched after police personnel allegedly refused to register complaints by two groups engaged in an altercation, a senior officer said on Friday. The incident occurred at Laitumkhrah Police Station here on Thursday night when the two groups were involved in a heated exchange of words and argued with policemen on duty over the filing of their complaints, he said. Sambalpur Violence: 10 Cops Injured, Vehicles Torched During Hanuman Jayanti Rally in Odisha.

"The situation turned violent when unidentified people gathered outside the police station, hurled stones, and set on fire three vehicles and a motorcycle parked inside the premises," a police officer told PTI. East Khasi Hills district superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtynger called for an investigation into the matter, he said.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is the local MLA, condemned the attack on the police station. "I condemn the incident and I urge the police to inquire into the attack on the PS and arrest those involved in such an act," she added.