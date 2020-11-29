Srinagar, November 29: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said that the degree of oppression has increased in the union territory after her party decided to participate in District Development Council (DDC) elections 2020. Mehbooba Mufti claimed that candidates of the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) are not allowed to campaign

The PDP chief stated, "After we decided to participate in #DDCElection, the degree of oppression has increased in Jammu & Kashmir. Candidates of PAGD are confined & are not allowed to go out for campaigning. How candidates will contest if they are not allowed to canvass?" Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Jammu and Kashmir CM said that the saffron party wanted to develop an ecosystem of itself where there is no place for democracy. "They call Muslims as 'Pakistani', Sardars as 'Khalistani', activists as 'Urban Naxal' & students as members of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' & 'anti-national'. I fail to understand if everyone is terrorist & anti-national, then who is 'Hindustani' in this country? Only BJP workers?" said Mufti. Mehbooba Mufti Says She Had Been Detained to Prevent From Meeting PDP Leader Waheed Parra’s Kin.

Mehbooba Mufti's Statement:

They call Muslims as 'Pakistani', Sardars as 'Khalistani', activists as 'Urban Naxal' & students as members of 'Tukde Tukde gang' & 'anti-national'. I fail to understand if everyone is terrorist & anti-national, then who is 'Hindustani' in this country?Only BJP workers?:PDP chief https://t.co/gT07YLMQg5 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

The PDP chief said that the problem would remain in Kashmir until Article 370 is restored in the UT and conducting elections is no solution to the problem. She stated that that the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, also known as the Roshni Act - was a scheme but it has been made a scam.

Two days back, Mufti claimed that she was detained again and stopped from visiting the residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday. She was even barred by the authorities from holding a press conference at her residence in Srinagar on Friday. However, authorities clarified that Mufti was not detained again.