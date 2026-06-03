Mehsana Food Safety Crackdown: FSSAI Raid Uncovers Massive Stock of Worm-Eaten, Rotten Mangoes at Juice Factory in Gujarat (Watch Video)

A large-scale food safety enforcement operation in Gujarat has exposed serious quality control violations at a wholesale mango juice manufacturing facility. Officials from the Gujarat Food Safety Department raided a local production unit in Mehsana, uncovering a massive stock of severely decayed mangoes slated for juice extraction. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) publicly documented the crackdown, releasing verified footage of the facility to address rising consumer concerns during the peak of the summer fruit season.

Inspection Uncovers Severe Infestation in Mehsana

The enforcement operation targeted a major wholesale manufacturing setup following specific quality advisories. Upon entering the facility premises, inspectors discovered large, open piles of deteriorating mangoes stored within the primary processing zones. Is Your Food Actually Organic? FSSAI Gives Tips.

Video documentation published by the central food authority verified that substantial portions of the fruit stock were heavily compromised. Close-up forensic visuals confirmed extensive internal decay, featuring visible fungal growth, insect swarms, and live worm infestations throughout the raw inventory.

Rotten Mangoes Intended for Juice Extraction Seized in Gujarat's Mehsana

#Gujarat #Mehsana The Gujarat Food Safety Department enforcement teams discovered and seized massive stock of mangoes intended for juice extraction. Mangoes used for juice extraction were found heavily rotten, worm-eaten & visibly infested with fungus and insects.#FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/bjiy7VuLNw — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) June 3, 2026

In a public statement detailing the regulatory intervention, the FSSAI said, "The Gujarat Food Safety Department cracked down on the wholesale production of mango juice in Mehsana. During the inspection, enforcement teams discovered and seized a massive stock of mangoes intended for juice extraction. Mangoes used for juice extraction were found heavily rotten, worm-eaten, and visibly infested with fungus and insects. Strict enforcement action has been taken against the violators."

Seizure and Preventive Actions by FSSAI

Food inspectors immediately confiscated the entire compromised inventory, preventing thousands of kilograms of substandard fruit from entering the processing machinery. According to local department logs, the seized mangoes and pre-extracted batches were completely destroyed on-site to ensure they could not be repurposed or distributed. Following the raid, administrative and legal procedures were initiated against the operators of the facility under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The state department has collected additional liquid pulp samples for extensive chemical evaluation at the regional public health laboratory. Why Japan Has Banned Import of Mangoes From India.

Summer Demand for Mango Pulp and Health Risks

The regulatory action has drawn significant public interest due to the exponential rise in demand for mango pulp, packaged concentrates, and fresh juices during peak summer heatwaves. Beyond traditional consumer beverages, bulk mango pulp serves as a foundational ingredient for regional ice cream brands, local bakeries, and industrial dairy manufacturers. Public health professionals caution that the use of decayed or insect-ridden raw ingredients poses a direct threat to human health. Processing rotten fruits can introduce micro-toxins, pathogenic bacteria, and aggressive mould spores that easily survive standard processing temperatures.

Consuming tainted products can lead to severe gastrointestinal infections, acute food poisoning, and metabolic complications. The Gujarat Food Safety Department has indicated that surveillance will be amplified across wholesale fruit markets and cold storage facilities throughout the remainder of the seasonal harvest.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).