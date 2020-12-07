New Delhi, December 7: The Indian Navy on Monday recovered the dead body of the missing pilot Commander Nishant Singh. Singh has been missing since the MiG-29K trainer aircraft met an accident on November 26, while operating over the Arabian Sea. His body has been found on the seabed 70 metres below water. It has been found 30 miles off Goa coast after extensive search, informed the Indian Navy, reported by news agency ANI. Indian Navy's MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft Crashes, One Pilot Recovered, Search Ops to Find Second Pilot On.

Navy had deployed nine warships, 14 aircraft as well as Indian Navy fast interceptor craft to trace the missing pilot of a MiG-29K trainer aircraft which ditched mid-sea off Goa. "The Indian Navy's search and rescue effort to locate the second pilot of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft which ditched off Goa on Nov 26, continues with extensive deployment of naval ships and aircraft," it had said in a statement. India News | MiG-29K Crash: Navy's Search for Missing Pilot Continues.

"Some debris of the aircraft including landing gear, turbo charger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling have been located," it added. Another pilot who was also onboard on plane when the tragic incident happened was rescued soon after the mishap, which occurred mid-sea. The MiG-29K aircraft was operating from on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, off Goa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).