New Delhi, December 16: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a proposal to increase the minimum legal age for marriage for women in the country to 21 years, according to sources. The minimum legal marriage age for women in India is 18 years currently. However, a report by NDTV quoting sources said that the cabinet has cleared the proposal to increase the age to 21 years. Notably, the legal age for marriage for men in the country is 21 years as well.

According to the report, the government is considering to make amendments in several acts governing marriage in the country to implement the proposal on minimum legal age for marriage for women in the country. These include the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act, and the Hindu Marriage Act. About 50% Rise in Child Marriage Cases in 2020; Experts Say More Reporting May Be a Factor.

A NITI Aayog Task Force had submitted a proposal in December last year recommending the increase in the minimum legal age for marriage for women in the country. It was head by Jaya Jaitly. She said that the recommendation came “after extensive consultations with experts, and more importantly with young adults, especially young women as the decision affects them directly," as reported by the Indian Express. Rajasthan: Married at 7, This 'Balika Vadhu' Got Freedom After 12 Years.

The cabinet has passed the proposal over an year after PM Narendra Modi had mentioned about the same. He had said that the government has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage for women. "We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report," said had PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Speech last year.

