Patna, April 11: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter stirred a fresh controversy on Thursday and said that if the opposition-led INDIA Alliance comes to power, all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be put behind bars. Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Bharti said, "We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives here (Bihar). If the people of this country give the INDIA Alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars."

The RJD leader's statement, which was made on Sunday, became a political flashpoint between the BJP and the RJD, as BJP leaders said that with her statement, Misa Bharti is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable. "With this statement, she is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable," BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad warned her not to make such statements, alleging that her family is completely immersed in corruption. "What has happened to Misa Bharti?. The woman's father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam. I warn her not to make such statements. Your family is immersed in corruption. You need to stop daydreaming," he said. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawade said that the opposition's has stooped low.

"The level of the opposition's campaign has stooped so low that they are talking about "Modi ji marega." RJD's Misa ji, daughter of Lalu ji, has said that Modi ji will be put in jail. The country wants to hear if the corrupt will sent to jail or not. The opposition's campaign is at a level where someone is talking about sending leaders to jail and someone is talking of death," Tawade said.

Misa Bharti will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Pataliputra constituency against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, who defeated her in the last elections. Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held in four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for 8 seats each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 percent, while JD (U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 percent. LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 percent, while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 percent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 22 seats. Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won 6 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 4 seats. While the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 2 seats.