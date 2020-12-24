Chennai, Dec 24: Ruling out any involvement with his former party DMK, former Union Minister MK Alagiri on Thursday said that he would hold discussions with his supporters on January 3 to decide on floating a political party ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Alagiri also said that he would also meet actor turned politician Rajinikanth, who had earlier said that the details of his new political party would be announced on December 31. MK Alagiri to Join BJP? Here's What M Karunanidhi's Eldest Son Has to Say.

Alagiri, the eldest son of late DMK President M Karunanidhi and older brother of present DMK chief MK Stalin, was DMK South Zone Organisational Secretary when he was expelled from the party in 2014.

Alagiri said there was no invitation from the DMK till now for cooperation and that there was no possibility of working together with that party.

Talking to the media here, he recalled his earlier statement that he would play a role in the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).