Chennai, December 21: Greater Chennai police arrested eight people and were on the hunt for two more in connection with the lynching of a 20-year-old youth on charges of stealing iron rods from a construction site.

The deceased identified as Shahin Sha Khader (20) along with his friends Vinod (20) and Hemananthan (20) was alleged to be stealing iron rods from a construction site at Toddhunter Nagar in Saidapet, Chennai on Monday night. Uttar Pradesh Mob Lynching: 30-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten To Death After Hitting Cyclist in Bhadohi.

Police said that the three, according to eyewitnesses, were allegedly stealing iron rods from a site where the construction for the government quarters was taking place. According to police, Site engineers and construction workers reached the spot after they came to know that iron rods were being stolen from the site. While Vinod and Syed Sha Khader were caught, Hemanthan escaped.

Sources in police told IANS that Hemanthan informed the family members of both Vinod and Syed Sha Kareem that they were being assaulted at the construction site. Bihar Mob Lynching: Man Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Lynched by Angry Villagers in Katihar.

Family members of both Vinod and Syed Sha Karim reached the spot and took them to the hospital. While Vinod was recovering, Syed Sha Karim succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. The police team told IANS that they have arrested all those involved in the assault on the duo. However, police were on the hunt for two persons who had concealed the information regarding the assault.

