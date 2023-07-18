Udaipur, July 18: An Air India flight made an emergency landing in Udaipur on July 17 reportedly after a blast in a passenger's mobile phone. The mobile phone exploded soon after Air India's flight AI 470 took off from Dabok Airport in Udaipur for Delhi, according to reports. Upon noticing smoke inside the plane, pilots went for an emergency landing and landed the aircraft back in Udaipur.

Upon lading in Udaipur, the authorities checked the plane thoroughly. After receiving green light, the plane flew again and landed safely in Delhi. No passenger was hurt during the incident. While multiple reports said the plane made emergency landing due to mobile phone blast, some reports claimed that there was an issue with a power bank of a passenger while charging it inside the flight. Air India Pilot Says 'Duty Time Over', Halts London-Delhi Flight in Jaipur; Stranded Passengers Sent by Road.

"There was nothing wrong and the flight had landed safely at Delhi airport," an official told news agency IANS. The official, however, confirmed that the flight was delayed after passengers raised some issue. From technical glitch to unruly passenger and unprofessional behaviour by pilots, Air India have been in the news for various reasons recently. Air India Plane Emergency Landing in Russia: Airline to Send Ferry Flight to Magadan Airport to Take Stranded Passengers to San Francisco.

Last month, Air India’s San Francisco-bound flight made emergency landing in Russia’s Magadan after a mid-air engine failure. A ferry flight was then sent to transport stranded passengers to San Francisco. In June only, an Air India pilot of an international flight from London to Delhi stopped in Jaipur and refused to take the flight further saying that his duty time was over. The passengers, who were onboard had to wait for six hours, and were finally sent to Delhi by road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).