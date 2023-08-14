Lucknow, August 14: In an unfortunate incident, a businessman from Aligarh sustained burn injuries after his mobile phone was in his pockets on Saturday. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated. The incident occurred when the man, identified as Premraj Singh (47), was at his house in Dhanipur Mandi under the Mahua Kheda police station area of the district. Based on a complaint filed by the man, the police have registered a complaint against the "premium mobile brand".

The Times of India (TOI), citing the complainant, reported that the man was at his house when the incident happened. As per the complainant, he suddenly felt his phone becoming hot inside his pockets. He also noticed smoke coming out of it. He took out his phone and threw it away. However, he injured his left thumb and the upper part of his left leg. According to the complainant, even after throwing it on the ground, smoke kept coming out of the phone. Mobile Phone Blast in Air India Plane! AI Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Udaipur After Passenger's Cell Phone Explodes After Take-Off, Say Reports.

The report said the man received burn treatments on his left thumb and thigh. "I have been using the same brand for many years, but since the incident, I have lost faith in the company. I was lucky that nothing major happened," reported the media outlet, citing Singh. Upon getting the complaint, SHO Vijay Singh said they were investigating the matter, and a complaint had been registered against the manufacturer. Kerala Phone Blast: 76-Year-Old Man Narrowly Escapes From Suffering Burn Injuries As Mobile Phone Explodes Inside His Shirt Pocket in Thrissur (Watch Video).

In another incident, a 76-year-old man in the Thrissur district of Kerala narrowly escaped from suffering burn injuries after his mobile phone, kept in his shirt pocket, burst and caught fire spontaneously. Reports said the man escaped unhurt after the phone's battery heated up and exploded. According to the reports, it was an entry-level phone that he bought for Rs 1,000.

