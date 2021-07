New Delhi, July 7: Senior BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya was on Wednesday given charge of the key Health and Family Welfare Ministry, amid the Covid pandemic, as well as the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.

Mandaviya was previously the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers in the Modi government. He gets the new responsibility after the first cabinet reshuffle in Modi government's second stint.

The Health Ministry was held by Harsh Vardhan, who is one of top ministers to be dropped in the reshuffle. The Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry was held by D.V. Sadananda Gowda who is also out. Modi Cabinet 2.0 Portfolios: Jyotiraditya Scindia Gets Civil Aviation Ministry, Mansukh Mandaviya Gets Health Ministry, Anurag Thakur To Be I&B Minister; Here’s Who Got What After Cabinet Expansion.

In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day brought in 36 new faces to his Union Cabinet and promoted seven existing ministers. Meanwhile, 12 top ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, have been dropped from the Cabinet.

