Mohali Office Murder Caught on CCTV: Woman Stabbed Over 20 Times by Ex-Boyfriend, Horrific Video Surfaces

A shocking murder inside a private company's office in Punjab's Mohali was captured on CCTV after a woman employee was allegedly stabbed to death by her colleague and former boyfriend following an argument over their relationship.

The accused, identified as Harvinder Mann alias Harry, reportedly attacked the victim, Dimple, while she was working at her desk on Thursday evening. CCTV footage showed Harry entering the office around 7:40 pm and stabbing the woman from behind. As she tried to escape, he allegedly chased her, dragged her by the hair near the office entrance, and continued the brutal assault despite attempts by several employees to intervene. Murder Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Man Ambushed, Shot Dead by 3 Assailants Outside Home, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Mohali Office Murder Caught on CCTV (Disturbing Visuals)

🚨 #BreakingNews Mohali: A woman working at a private company was killed after being attacked by her former partner, according to reports. The accused allegedly attacked her following a recent breakup and later attempted to take his own life. He is currently in critical… pic.twitter.com/o2El81c3vK — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) June 5, 2026

According to police, the accused stabbed the woman more than 20 times, leaving her critically injured. After the attack, Harry allegedly turned the knife on himself and repeatedly stabbed his throat in an apparent suicide attempt.

Terrified co-workers immediately alerted the police and rushed both individuals to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Dimple dead on arrival, while the accused remains in critical condition. Meerut Murder Caught on Camera: 2 Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Dead Cook Returning Home After Dropping Daughters at School in Broad Daylight, Cops Launch Manhunt As Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Harry and Dimple had worked together for nearly three years at a packers and movers company and were previously in a relationship. The two reportedly separated some time ago, and the accused was allegedly upset after failing to revive the relationship.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are examining the exact motive behind the crime. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and a case has been registered. The victim's post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Friday.

Authorities have informed the families of both the victim and the accused, who are residents of Patiala.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Indian Observer), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).