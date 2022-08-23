The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox disease has been launched in India. The kit, unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood, has been developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals.

This Monkeypox Testing Kit is highly sensitive and is easy to use. It comes with a uniquely formulated primer and probe that provides enhanced accuracy.

Company Vice-President (R&D-Reagents) Manoj Chugh further emphasised that ‘the advanced production facility at AMTZ has the capacity to manufacture over 200 million monkeypox test kits per month.’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency of international concern. The disease has been reported in at least 90 countries with more than 30,000 cases. In India, 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been confirmed so far in the states of Kerala and Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).