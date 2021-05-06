New Delhi, May 6: Monsoon 2021 is likely to arrive over Kerala on June 1, its normal arrival date, as per the early forecast, said Madhavan Rajeevan, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences on Thursday. Madhavan Rajeevan also said the official forecast of the onset of monsoon 2021 will be made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 15. The IMD will also make rainfall forecast around May 31, he added. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

"Monsoon 2021 update: @Indiametdept Extended Range Forecast suggests monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around 1 June. This is an early indication. @Indiametdept official monsoon forecast on 15 May & rainfall forecast update around 31 May (sic)," Rajeevan tweeted. "Early analysis indicates monsoon will arrive around June 1 over Kerala. Like we have projected earlier its likely to be a normal monsoon this year," he was further quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Mumbai Monsoon in Pics & Videos: 'Pakode,' 'Bhutta,' and Beautiful Rainfall View From Home, Mumbaikars Are Enjoying the Magic of Rain!

Monsoon 2021 Forecast:

Monsoon 2021 update: @Indiametdept Extended Range Forecast suggests monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around 1 June. This is an early indication. @Indiametdept official monsoon forecast on 15 May & rainfall forecast update around 31 May@moesgoi @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/peYXRMKnh5 — Madhavan Rajeevan (@rajeevan61) May 6, 2021

According to the IMD, India is expected to see "normal" rainfall during the monsoon season between June to September this year. "Seasonal rainfall (June to September) over the country as a whole is likely to be normal at 96 to 104 per cent of Long Period Average which is 88 cm for the period 1961-2010," Rajeevan had said last month.

Rainfall between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal. This is for the third consecutive year that the IMD has predicted good rainfall. The monsoon season starts when the southwest monsoon first hits the southern tip of Kerala, usually in the first week of June, and retreats from Rajasthan by September.

