Kochi, June 4: Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of South India after hitting Kerala on Thursday. According to an all-India weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said apart from Kerala, the southwest monsoon is likely to intensify in most parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on June 4, 2021.

Kerala has received a good amount of rain during the month of May, much above the normal summer showers. In the all-India forecast, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance further into some parts of Maharashtra & Goa and the remaining parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India during the next 2-3 days. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

The IMD said southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea including Lakshadweep and Kerala, most parts of Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, some parts of North Interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, and remaining parts of Bay of Bengal today.

Due to the strengthening of lower-level southwesterly winds, widespread rainfall activity very likely over Northeastern states during the next 5 days. "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 04th and 05th; over Assam, Meghalaya during 04th-08th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura between June 5-7", the IMD said.

