Monsoon 2026: Where Are the Rains? Uneven Advance Leaves Mumbai, Gujarat Waiting

India's southwest monsoon is making steady progress across several parts of the country, but its advance has been uneven. While eastern and northeastern states are witnessing widespread rainfall and cooler temperatures, western India continues to wait for the much-needed showers.

Monsoon 2026 Advances Across East and Northeast

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in India after reaching Kerala on June 4. Since then, it has moved rapidly through the Bay of Bengal branch, covering the northeastern states, Sikkim, parts of West Bengal, Bihar, and several southern regions including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Delhi Monsoon Forecast: IMD Says Monsoon Likely to Reach Delhi-NCR Between June 25-30; AQI Remains Poor Despite Rain Relief.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon made further advances on June 9 and June 11, bringing rainfall to additional parts of eastern India. Weather conditions remain favourable for continued progress over central and eastern regions in the coming days.

Why Is the Monsoon Delayed in Maharashtra?

While the eastern half of the country is receiving rain, the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon has slowed considerably. Major cities such as Mumbai and Pune are still waiting for a full-fledged monsoon onset. El Nino Officially Declared: IMD Warns of Weaker Monsoon, Rising Heat Risk in India.

Mumbai's normal monsoon arrival date is around June 11, but current weather patterns suggest a delay. Experts say dry air intrusion over the Konkan coast and surrounding regions has weakened the moisture flow needed for monsoon advancement.

Gujarat Still Waiting for Monsoon Showers

The situation in Gujarat remains similar. Dry weather conditions and sinking air currents have restricted the movement of rain-bearing winds, keeping temperatures high across many districts.

Meteorologists indicate that significant rainfall activity is unlikely before June 20, with the monsoon expected to reach most parts of Gujarat around June 23 if conditions remain favourable.

What's Causing the Slow Progress?

Weather experts point to the absence of low-pressure systems, depressions and cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea. These systems typically help pull moisture-rich winds inland and accelerate monsoon movement.

Without them, the monsoon's western branch has lost momentum, creating a stark contrast between rain-soaked eastern states and dry western regions.

What Lies Ahead?

For now, residents in Mumbai, Pune and Gujarat should expect warm and mostly dry conditions, with only isolated showers. As Monsoon 2026 continues its journey, western India remains hopeful for the rains that bring relief from intense summer heat.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).