Mumbai, July 2: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Friday. The Met department also predicted heavy rainfall for North and South Goa on July 3 and 4. The fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea as high wave warnings were issued for the next five days.

Informing about the latest weather update, IMD said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai & heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Thane and Palghar tomorrow." Monsoon Update in Karnataka: Heavy Rains Likely in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada And Udupi Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Apart from this, the Met Department issued a warning for the fishermen not to venture in the sea. It said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places in North and South Goa on 3rd & 4th July. Fishermen and high wave warnings issued for next five days."

Here's what the IMD said:

Earlier in the day, the IMD had stated that the ongoing monsoon season in Karnataka is likely to bring rainfall in coastal districts till July 5. It also issued an orange alert for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

