Udupi, July 2: The ongoing monsoon season in Karnataka is likely to bring heavy rainfall in coastal districts of the state till July 5. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi where it heavy rains are expected tomorrow. An orange alert is issued when there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, for possible flooding.

"A yellow alert has been issued for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada ad Udupi districts on July 1,2,4 and 5 as these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall and an orange alert has also been issued for these districts on July 3," CS Patil, Director of IMD, Bengaluru, said. "North interior and south interior Karnataka are very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next five days," he further predicted.

Orange Alert in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi For July 3:

Yellow alert has been issued for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada & Udupi districts on July 1,2,4 & 5 as these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall and orange alert has been issued for these districts on July 3: CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/cps3sJeNci — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

According to the IMD, there is a trough in the eastern Arabian sea, along the Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala coasts, which will cause light to moderate rainfall in coastal districts of Karnataka till July 5. For Bengaluru city, the Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The IMD has maintained that southwest monsoon had been weak so far in the state.

