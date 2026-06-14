Moradabad: Man Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Identity and Pressuring Woman To Convert for Marriage in UP

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district for allegedly concealing his religious identity during a four-year relationship and later pressuring a woman to convert her religion as a condition for marriage, police said on Sunday, June 14.

According to police, the complainant, a native of Azamgarh district, filed a complaint at Mudha Pandey police station alleging fraud, sexual exploitation and coercion. The accused, identified as Fazil Ansari, was arrested and sent to jail after legal formalities were completed, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Lover Arrested for Allegedly Killing Husband After Drugging Him With Sedative-Laced Kheer in Bagpat.

Man Held After Woman Alleges Fraud, Exploitation and Conversion Pressure

Police said Ansari allegedly introduced himself as "Sahil" while working with the complainant at a factory in Himachal Pradesh. The woman alleged that he wore a sacred thread, accompanied her to temples and gurdwaras, and participated in religious rituals to conceal his identity.

The complainant told police that she remained in a relationship with the accused for nearly four years and alleged that he sexually exploited her during that period while concealing his identity. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death Inside Police Station in Banda, Arrested.

She also submitted photographs purportedly showing the accused visiting temples and gurdwaras, along with documents related to money transfers made from her account, police said.

According to the complaint, the woman later asked Ansari to marry her, but he allegedly refused and left for Moradabad after taking ₹12 lakh, a mobile phone and a gold chain belonging to her. The woman alleged that when she travelled to Moradabad in search of him, she discovered that "Sahil" was actually Fazil Ansari.

She further claimed that members of the accused's family told her that marriage would be possible only if she converted her religion. The complainant alleged that she was assaulted after refusing to do so and later reached the police station with the assistance of local villagers.

The complainant also alleged that an agreement was reached at a police outpost during mediation efforts, under which both parties agreed to travel to Himachal Pradesh for a court marriage. According to her, the agreement stated that legal action could be initiated against whichever party withdrew from the arrangement.

The woman further claimed that she had been staying in Moradabad for the past year while pursuing the matter and alleged that the accused's family repeatedly pressured her to convert and offer namaz. She has appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure strict punishment for the accused and his family.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Ranvijay Singh said Ansari alias Sahil was arrested on Friday and subsequently sent to jail. "The accused's three named relatives his parents and brother are absconding, and efforts are on to trace them," Singh said.

Police said further action is being taken based on statements recorded from both sides and other evidence collected during the investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed details of the charges invoked in the case.

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