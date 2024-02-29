Ahmedabad, February 29: Gujarat Vidyapith on Thursday celebrated the 129th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Morarji Desai, with Gujarat Governor and Chancellor, Acharya Devvrat, naming the main auditorium as 'Morarji Desai Mandapam'.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Harshad Patel talked about the institution's pioneering initiative to integrate cultural and spiritual education with technology. The event also commemorated Morarji Desai's contributions to the nation and the institution through a cleanliness campaign on the Vidyapith campus.

Acharya Devvrat, in his tribute, said, "Born in the small village of Bhadeli in Valsad district, Morarji Desai was a great man with strong willpower, who, after coming into contact with Gandhiji, joined the freedom struggle, leaving behind his collector's post. He lived a life of values and ideals, proving that greatness comes from small acts and principles that can lead to change."

Reflecting on Morarji Desai's life, former Education Minister and trustee of the Gujarat Vidyapith board, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, shared his memories of meeting Desai, describing him as a straightforward speaker and a man of purity and humor.

