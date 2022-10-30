Mumbai, October 30: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Gujarat, at least 35 people were killed and over 100 were injured after a hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Morbi collapsed. According to reports, the 143-year-old British-era cable bridge was reopened last week on Gujarati New Year. The bridge was reopened for public after undergoing renovation.

Pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In the video, people can be seen swimming in the dam after the hanging cable bridge collapsed as they try and make their way to a place of safety. After the Morbi suspension bridge collapse incident came to light, reports said that the bridge had undergone renovation a few weeks back. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: 35 Killed, Over 100 Missing As Hanging Bridge Collapses in Gujarat.

Video: Cable Bridge Collapse in Gujarat's Morbi

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Reportedly, the bridge is one of the major tourist attraction in Gujarat's Morbi town. As per reports, the Morbi suspension bridge was recently repaired and renovated by a private company called Oreva. It was reopened for locals and visitors on October 26, on the occasion of Gujarati New Year, after being closed for two years.

Before being reopened, the bridge was declared dangerous for public due to severe damages. The private company took over Morbi suspension bridge's renovation after they received an approval from the local civic body. Interestingly, the bridge is over a 100-year-old and was built by the Britishers. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Calls for Urgent Mobilisation of Rescue Teams.

The Morbi bridge had also suffered damages during the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat. Post which, the Oreva company was given the bridge's management responsibility.

