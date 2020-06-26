Madhya Pradesh, June 26: Huge quantities of wheat, that was stored in around 25 centres in Shajapur for the purpose of being sent to fair price wheat purchase centres got drenched with rainwater. According to an ANI update, some of it has even rotten.

The CEO of District Cooperative Bank said that they have directed to dry the wheat that is not rotten. After which, it will be transported. He further mentioned that around 3,000 MT of wheat is yet to be sent to the centres. Locust Attack in Rajasthan: Pakistan New Breeding Ground of locusts, Says State Agriculture Department.

Large Quantities of Wheat Stored in 25 Centres in Shajapur Get Drenched in Rainwater:

Madhya Pradesh: Large quantity of wheat, which was stored in around 25 centres in Shajapur for the purpose of being sent to fair price wheat purchase centres, gets drenched in the rain with some of it even getting rotten. pic.twitter.com/vSfSxWu27k — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh witnessed unusual rain for around 10 hours in various districts– attributed to Cyclone Nisarga. This reportedly had damaged an estimated 23 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and other crops in the state.

