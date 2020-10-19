Rewa, October 19: A female prisoner in Madhya Pradesh has alleged that she was gang-raped for 10 days by police personnel in lock-up. The incident is reported from Mangawan in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The prisoner accused five police personnel, including the police station in-charge and sub-divisional police officer, of raping her. A judicial probe has been ordered in connection with the allegation. Madhya Pradesh: Minor Girl Sets Herself on Fire After Being Raped in Rewa.

The woman alleged rape by policemen when an additional district judge and a team of lawyers had gone to inspect the prison on October 10. She says she was raped between May 9 and May 21, while police say she was arrested on May 21, Times of India reported. She alleged rape by the SDOP, police station in-charge and three constables. She said a female constable had protested but was snubbed by her seniors. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife And Daughter in Rewa District, Chops Their Bodies Into Pieces, Arrested.

Asked why she didn't complain prior to October 10, the prisoner said she had told the warden three months ago. The warden acknowledged that the detainee had told her about the gangrape. The district judge has written to the Rewa Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh to take action.

"Her statement was recorded by additional district judge and placed before the chief judicial magistrate, who then submitted it to the district judge. On October 14, the judge ordered a judicial probe and wrote to the SP,” president of Rewa district bar association, Rajendra Pandey, was quoted as saying. Legal teams routinely visit female inmates in prison and submit reports as mandated by the Supreme Court.

