Indore, April 5: On Thursday afternoon, April 4, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a man shot and killed a college student and her male companion inside a temple. The assassin then shot himself dead with the pistol. Shortly before the shooting took place, the three of them had performed puja together. The victims, Sneha Jat, 22, and Deepak Jat, 25, were identified by the police, along with the 26-year-old shooter Abhishek Yadav. Sneha and Deepak were distant relatives, and all three were college students, according to the reports.

At first glance, it appears that this horrifying tragedy is the result of a love triangle. A probe has been initiated in the matter, told additional commissioner Amit Singh told TOI. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Law Student Stabs Classmate Over ‘Love Triangle’.

After Sneha's father dropped her off at college, Deepak was there to greet her. According to police, Sneha got a call from Abhishek asking her to meet him at the temple. Riding a scooter, she headed there with Deepak. Abhishek abruptly produced a gun inside the shrine. Deepak and Sneha attempted to flee from Abhishek in a panic, but he shot them both in the head. According to authorities, Abhishek shot himself in the head as he raced towards the parking lot later. Delhi Shocker: Two Accused in Love Triangle Murder Case Held After Two Years.

Previously, a young person's charred body in the bushes close to the Collectorate in the Sirol police station area of Gwalior. The person has been missing from Dabra for the last two to three days. It is anticipated that a love triangle is the cause of the murder. The police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

