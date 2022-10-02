Indore, October 2: A bizarre incident has come to the fore from here where a pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in the month of September. As per the report by News18 Hindi. the four accused sexually assaulted the woman under the pretext of giving her a job. The incident was reported at the Tukoganj police station.

According to the reports, the woman is a resident of the Irodrum locality in Indore. She was drugged before the gang rape. The four accused were identified as Prince, Afzal, Arbaaz, and Shahid alias Sayyed. The victim was searching for a job and had posted her bio-data on social media. Prince, one of the accused, saw her ad and approached her. They became friends. One day, he called her to meet. He told her that his friends own a share market trading company and they will offer her a job. Following this, they again met once or twice. Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral.

However, the woman broke ties with Prince when he proposed to her.

Sometime later, Prince again texted her saying he has a job offer, and called her to check out the office where she will work. When she came to meet him, Prince and his three friends drugged her and gang-raped her. The victim pleaded for mercy but the accused paid no heed and justified the rape saying raping Hindus will get them Jannat, the report added. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Live-In Partner Booked For Selling Off Three Minor Daughters in Ujjain, Absconding.

After raping her they threatened the victim's husband against lodging a complaint. After 15 days after the incident, the survivor approached the police. Police arrested the accused and the case was lodged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

