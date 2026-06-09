MT Marivex Missile Attack: All 24 Indians Aboard Oil Tanker Brought to Safety After Missile Strike Off Oman (Watch Videos)

All 24 Indian crew members aboard a commercial oil tanker were safely rescued by the Oman Navy on Monday following a missile attack off the coast of Oman. The operation was executed through rapid coordination between Indian and Omani maritime authorities. The Palau-flagged vessel, MT Marivex, was targeted at approximately 2:20 PM local time while anchored off Masirah Island, Oman. The Mumbai-based Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) initially learned of the strike after being alerted by a relative of one of the crew members on board. 24 Indian Seafarers Stranded Near Strait Of Hormuz Seek Urgent Indian Navy Help After Reported Vessel Attack Off Oman Coast.

Upon receiving the distress details, MRCC Mumbai immediately contacted the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC), requesting urgent assistance. OMSC assumed the role of Search Mission Coordinator, swiftly deploying two military helicopters and diverting a nearby merchant vessel to the scene. By 5:00 PM, Omani authorities confirmed that Navy helicopters had successfully evacuated all 24 sailors from the vessel. The Indian Coast Guard later confirmed on social media platform X that the entire crew is safe, and no injuries or casualties have been reported. The MT Marivex remains at its anchorage off Masirah Island. Omani Authorities Rescue All 24 Indian Crew After Fire Incident on Oil Tanker MT Marivex: Indian Embassy in Muscat.

24 Indian Crew Members Rescued by Oman Navy

Swift response by #MRCC #Mumbai following missile attack on MT Marivex in #OmanSRR. On receiving information, MRCC Mumbai immediately coordinated with OMSC Oman, ensuring the safe rescue of 24 #Indian crew by #Oman Navy helicopters.@IndiaCoastGuard remains steadfast in its… pic.twitter.com/ULDjzgEK4g — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 9, 2026

This successful operation underscores the critical nature of international maritime security frameworks in the Indo-Pacific. The Indian Coast Guard reiterated its focus on maintaining close cooperation with regional littoral states to ensure rapid search and rescue responses amidst heightened risks to commercial shipping corridors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).