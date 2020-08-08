Mumbai, August 8: Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman, is now the fourth richest man in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 63-year-old billionaire is now the world's fourth-richest man, after Jeff Bezos, Bil Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows the ranking of the world's richest people, in which it reveals that Ambani is wealthier than Bernard Arnault, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer and many more. Mukesh Ambani Makes Big Announcement at RIL AGM 2020; Google to Invest Rs 33,737 Crore in Reliance Jio For 7.7% Stake.

Ambani's rise among the world's richest individuals has been boosted by the recent continuous surge in the share price of Reliance Industries (RIL). His net worth on Friday went up to $80.2 billion, which is Rs 6.04 lakh crore, making him the fourth riches man. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index data, Ambani has jumped 10 places on the Index since January as shares of his oil to telecom giant surged over 145% from a low of Rs 867.82 in March after the company got Zukerberg on board. Mukesh Ambani Beats Alphabet Co-founder Larry Page to Become 6th Richest Man in The World.

Top 5 Richest People in the World as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index:

Names of People Their NET WORTH Jeff Bezos $187B Bill Gates $121B Mark Zuckerberg $102B Mukesh Ambani $80.6B Bernard Arnault $80.2B

The other names in the list include Jack Ma, Carlos Slim, Jacqueline Mars, John Mars, Dan Gilbert, Francois Pinault, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Larry Ellison, Laurene Powell Jobs, Colin Huang, Alain Wertheimer, Gerard Wertheimer, Abby Johnson among others. In July, Ambani, the chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, had ranked fifth in the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

RIL's shares have risen largely due to the investments coming into its technology and telecom arm Jio Platforms from global investors. In July, Jio Platforms had raised Rs 1.17 lakh crore in just over two months. The firm has secured funding for Jio Platforms from many several global investors such as Facebook, Silverlake, KKR, TPG, Intel and Qualcomm, among others. Ambani has so far sold over 25 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).