Mumbai: 54-Year-Old Inmate of Byculla Women Jail Test Positive for COVID-19, Admitted in St George's Hospital for Treatment

Byculla Jail in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, May 10: With reports of 77 inmates and 26 police personnel at Mumbai's Arthur Road central jail gaining political momentum, a 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women jail has been tested positive for COVID-19. Jail authorities claim that her first test result on May 8 was negative but the second test conducted on Saturday has come positive.

Informing about the latest development, Byculla Jail authorities said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "A 54 year-old inmate of Byculla women jail has tested positive for COVID-19. Her first test result on 8th May was negative but the second test conducted on 9th May has come positive. She is under treatment at St George's Hospital." COVID-19 Outbreak in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Claims People Who Supply Vegetables & Milk May Have Acted as Carriers of Coronavirus.

Here's what Byculla Jail authorities said:

Earlier Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday on Friday explained how the virus could have entered the jail, where no one was allowed to go/enter from outside. As per to him, the coronavirus may have spread in jail through people who supply vegetables and milk. Maharashtra has 60 prisons with the capacity of 24,032 inmates. Among them, Arthur jail remains one of the most crowded with nearly 2,800 prisoners, exceeding its capacity of 804 people over three times.