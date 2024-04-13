Mumbai, April 13: A contractual employee with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and his wife fell victim to a fraudulent couple who claimed to possess the ability to predict the future by reading palms. The couple allegedly stole gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh from the BMC employee’s residence under the guise of performing rituals to ward off “bad energy”.

Indian Express reported that the 36-year-old complainant has lodged a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg police station. According to a police officer, the man encountered the couple while shopping for sweets in Parel. They offered to read his palm for a mere Rs 30, which he agreed to. Noida Shocker: Amity University Student Dragged Out of Car and Thrashed by Four Men, Viral Video Surfaces.

The couple reportedly told the man that despite his hard work, he was not earning well. They suggested performing a ritual to improve his situation, for which they would charge Rs 1,500. The man invited the couple to his house where they performed the ritual and advised that more rituals were needed for them to benefit. Noida: Man Bursts Firecrackers On Moving Car’s Roof, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

On April 10, the accused couple visited the complainant’s house again. They asked the man to leave the house until they completed the ritual. The man’s wife was instructed to gather all her jewellery, which was then wrapped in a cloth and tied with a knot. She was told to open the knot only after nine days to invite prosperity.

The incident came to light when the complainant returned home and inquired about the cloth. Upon opening the knot, he found no jewellery inside. Attempts to contact the couple were futile as their phone was switched off.

The NM Joshi police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust and are currently trying to trace the suspects. The police are scrutinising CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits. It is suspected that the couple may have swapped the cloth containing the jewellery with another cloth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).