Mumbai Bagh Anti-CAA-NRC Protest: Call Off Stir, You Can Continue Agitation at Designated Site, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Tells Protesters

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 13: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that people at 'Mumbai Bagh' were holding an anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest without permission, asking them to call off the stir. Addressing a press conference, Anil Deshmukh said the protest can continue at a designated site. "Women protesting there (Mumbai Bagh) haven't taken permission for protesting in that area. We have requested protesters to call off their protest," Deshmukh said. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

The state Home Minister added: "They (protesters) can continue their protests at a designated site." Inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi, a large group of women have launched a similar style of protests from January 26-27 midnight in south Mumbai. Terming it a 'Mumbai Bagh', they are silently protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). 'NRC Will Happen', BJP Quotes Amit Shah Saying During Media Seminar, Later Deletes Tweet.

Protesters have occupied the Morland Road-Thandi Sadak stretch, off the Arabia Hotel, near Mumbai Central station. In Delhi, hundreds of women are protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh, blocking vehicular movements on the Kalindi Kunj stretch which connects Delhi, Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Shaheen Bagh protest, which commenced on December 15, has got a lot of fame.