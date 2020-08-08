Ranchi, August 8: Mumbai bound Air Asia flight (i5-632) aborted take-off at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport due to a bird-hit. All passengers are safe, said airport official. Air India Express Plane Crash Update: 18 Dead Including 2 Pilots, 2 Special Relief Flights Arranged From Delhi and Mumbai for Humanitarian Assistance.

This development comes a day after Air India Express AXB1344 with 180 people onboard outshot at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala and broke into two pieces. In the incident, 18 people died, including two pilots. Air India Express Plane Crash: Captain DV Sathe's Cousin Nilesh Sathe Shares Emotional Post on Facebook, Read Here.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced that payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased, Rs 2 lakh assistance for seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries in Kozhikode Plane Crash.

