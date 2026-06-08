Mumbai Bus Accident: 1 Dead, 3 Others Injured After BEST Bus Crashes Into Vehicles Near Plaza Cinema in Dadar; Videos Surface

One man was killed, and three others were injured, one critically, after a civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus ploughed into multiple vehicles in Dadar West on Monday morning, June 8. The accident occurred at approximately 10:45 AM near Veer Kotwal Garden, close to the landmark Plaza Cinema. According to emergency responders, the bus operating on Route 463/31 lost control at the busy junction, hitting a car and a two-wheeler before striking pedestrians in the vicinity.

Casualties and Medical Status

Emergency teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and local police rushed all four victims to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, popularly known as Sion Hospital. Dr Randhir, the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at Sion Hospital, confirmed that an unidentified male, estimated to be between 22 and 25 years old, was declared dead on arrival. Mumbai: Law Graduate Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Falling Ill During Music Event in Worli; FIR Filed Against Organisers.

CCTV Footage of BEST Bus Accident in Dadar

One Dead in Dadar BEST Bus Accident

Three injured, one dead as BEST bus driver loses control near Plaza Cinema in Dadar. #Mumbai https://t.co/UgHcK6FJSp — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 8, 2026

The hospital provided the identities and medical conditions of the remaining three victims:

Rishabh Gupta (25-30 years): Sustained severe head trauma and remains in critical condition.

Sustained severe head trauma and remains in critical condition. Satish Waghambare (48): A BEST transit personnel member who suffered chest and head injuries.

A BEST transit personnel member who suffered chest and head injuries. Mahesh Doiphode (50): Sustained injuries to his left shoulder alongside severe blunt trauma.

BEST Bus Driver Detained and Traffic Restored

The bus driver was immediately taken into police custody following the incident. Authorities are currently reviewing area CCTV footage and recording eyewitness accounts to determine the exact sequence of events. The collision caused significant disruptions during the morning peak hours in the heavily congested Dadar market area. Municipal emergency teams and traffic police personnel cleared the heavily damaged vehicles and scattered debris from the road surface. Normal traffic movement has since been restored across the affected junction. Mumbai Shocker: One Dead, 3 Injured After 2 Men Allegedly Launch Knife Attack Following Dispute at Kurar Rickshaw Stand.

This fatal crash is the latest in a series of road safety incidents involving municipal transit vehicles on Mumbai's congested networks. Just days prior, on June 4, a taxi driver was killed in a similar collision involving a BEST bus in Malad East.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Rajendra B. Aklekar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).