Mumbai Car Crash: SUV Rams Into Several Vehicles Queued Up at Toll Plaza on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Three Killed, Driver Booked (Watch Video)

Three persons, including two women were killed after an SUV rammed into at least 10 vehicles queued up at the toll plaza at the Bandra Worli Sea Link, police said here on Friday.

News IANS| Nov 10, 2023 01:08 PM IST
Mumbai Car Crash: SUV Rams Into Several Vehicles Queued Up at Toll Plaza on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Three Killed, Driver Booked (Watch Video)
Bandra Worli Sea Link accident. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, November 10: Three persons, including two women were killed after an SUV rammed into at least 10 vehicles queued up at the toll plaza at the Bandra Worli Sea Link, police said here on Friday. The major accident took place around 10.45 p.m. Thursday when a speeding Toyota Innova rammed into the cars waiting to cross the toll post at the Bandra side of the BWSL, injuring many, including three critically. Mumbai Road Accident: Three Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Car Collides With Multiple Vehicles at Bandra Worli Sea Link Toll Plaza (Watch Video).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Krishnakant Upadhyay told mediapersons Friday that the three critical victims have succumbed to their injuries and six others are still undergoing treatment in different hospitals, including the Lilavati Hospital, and among them two are serious. Mumbai Road Accident Video: Out-of-Control Car Collides With Autorickshaw in Goregaon, Terrifying Visuals Surface.

Driver Booked After SUV Accident Kills Three People:

A majority of the victims were sitting in the rear seats of their vehicles when the Innova rammed the queue from behind at the northern end of the sea link. DCP Upadhyay said that the driver of the Innova, who attempted to escape from there, has been identified and booked for causing death by negligence among other charges.

The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 01:08 PM IST.

