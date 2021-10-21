Mumbai, October 21: An elderly couple from Borivali in Mumbai said they they have been struggling to get travelling pass of local train because they got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States. Angela Fernandes, 65, and her 71-year-old husband Cajetan took COVID-19 vaccine in California. Since their vaccination status does not reflect on CoWIN portal, the couple is unable to get themselves a local train pass. COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: You Can Flag Errors in Name, Birth Year and Gender on CoWIN Portal, Know Steps Here.

Angela and Cajetan went to the US in February last year to meet their son. The coronavirus pandemic made their stay longer than what they had planned. The couple finally returned to India in March this year. Prior to their return, they took Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Back in India, when they first tried to get themselves a railway pass in September they were told to show vaccination certificate issued through CoWIN portal. COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in India Crosses 100-Crore Milestone.

Here it may be recalled that only fully vaccinated people are allowed to travel via local trains. Tickets and passes are issued based on COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Since Angela and Cajetan were inoculated against COVID-19 in the US, CoWIN portal does not have their immunisation status. The couple needed a local train pass to travel to hospital in Wadala regularly for medical treatment.

According to Angela, they decided to obtain local train pass because travelling via private cabs would be time-consuming. However, they have been repeatedly denied a pass as currently the authorities and ticket-issuing system do not recognise vaccination certificate obtained abroad. Speaking to Times of India, Chief public relations officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur acknowledged that it was a genuine problem which the couple was facing, but said their hands are tied.

A local train pass on the basis of vaccination certificate issued in a foreign country can only be given if the municipal corporation approved it or if a universal e-pass was issued on the state portal, Thakur added. According to Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, the civic body is discussing a way out for such matters with the Centre and the state government.

