Mumbai, November 28: In another incident of credit card fraud, a yoga teacher was duped nearly Rs 50,000 by an aeronautical engineer on the pretext of redeeming credit card points. Based on a complaint by the victim, The Mumbai Police arrested a 29-year-old Aeronautical engineer from Gujarat's Ahmedabad for duping him after convincing him that his credit card points would soon expire.

As per the India Today report, the accused, Sahil Mohammed Ashraf Memom, was a retailer for Run Paisa, an online bill payment portal. He sent an SMS link to the victim, who downloaded an app and shared his OTP with Memom. The victim’s money was transferred to various accounts, which were frozen by the police. The Run Paisa portal also helped the police in the investigation. Fake Gold Scam in Mumbai: Man Defrauds Bank Of Rs 1.38 Crore With Forged Yellow Metal, Arrested.

Rahul Patil, cyber detection officer, said that Memom was highly educated and lured the victim with the offer of increasing his credit card points that were about to expire. Memom was arrested from his home in Sarkhej, where he lived with his wife and daughter. He has been sent to police custody and charged with cheating and the Information Technology Act. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Cops Fall Victim to Online Fraud, Lose Over Rs 1 Lakh; Probe On.

In another incident, the Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police arrested a 23-year-old man from Rajasthan for defrauding a woman of Rs 3.72 lakh by offering her a task job to subscribe, like and share links on social media. According to the information received from the police, the accused has been identified as Ravindra Singh, 23, a resident of Om Shiv Nagar in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A woman named Prisha complained to the police in January that a person had sent her a message on WhatsApp.

