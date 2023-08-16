Mumbai, August 16: An internet friend from Bihar attempted to sexually abuse an 18-year-old college student, punching her repeatedly in the face, breaking her skull, and leaving her for dead. Versova police located the suspect, Deepak Malakar (26), who claims to be a film editor and casting director. They arrested him on Monday, three days after he escaped from Mumbai following the August 11 incident, owing to a transaction made by him at an ATM kiosk in Surat. After spending two days in the ICU, the victim is now recovering in a hospital.

Malakar allegedly admitted to the police that he planned to kill the girl because she had turned down his approaches and was pursuing a career in Hindi cinema, according to the police. Malakar turned off his phone so he wouldn't be apprehended. But the ATM transaction from his bank account allowed us to find him in Surat and capture him, according to a police official. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: 'Facebook Friend' Morphs Doctor's Photos, Extorts Rs 50,000 From Victim After Threatening To Share His 'Inappropriate Pictures' on Social Media.

According to the police, Malakar was a Facebook friend of the victim till last year, a first-year science student. He made a marriage proposal to her parents two months ago. The girl informed him that she wanted to finish her education and try her luck in Bollywood before getting married, according to the police, but they consented and let him to reside in their 1-BHK flat. He attempted to establish physical contact with her when he was staying at her home, but she kept her distance, which enraged him. Karnataka Shocker: Man Duped of Over Rs 40 Lakh by 'Facebook Friend' on Pretext of Marriage in Vijayapura.

On August 11, under the guise of collecting his stuff, Malakar attempted to sexually attack the girl when she was at a friend's flat in Versova Village, where she was residing at the time. When she protested, he slammed her head against the wall and pummelling her face until she passed out. He panicked, locked the unit from the outside, and left the city, the officer claimed, believing she was already dead. When the victim regained consciousness an hour later, she cried for assistance. Neighbours responded by rescuing her and calling the police.

