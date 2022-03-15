Mumbai, March 15: The Marine Drive police recently arrested two people from West Bengal's Murshidabad for online fraud. The two accused are part of a gang of online fraudsters that dupe people who shop on the web.

Their modus operandi included placing advertisements for the sale of shirts on shopping portals before cheating the buyers by using their banking data. The incident came to light after a South Mumbai resident registered a complaint after he lost Rs 92,000 while shopping online. Indian Missile System Reliable and Secure, Says Rajnath Singh Over 'Accidental Missile Firing' Incident.

According to a report in the Times of India, the complainant had ordered a shirt for Rs 949 in August last year. However, he did not receive the shirt and a month later he contacted the customer care of the website.

In his complaint, the victim said that he spoke to a man identified as Rajkumar, who sent him a link and asked him to fill in his banking details and UPI pin in order to get a refund. On September 6, when the complainant filled and submitted the form, he received messages of Rs 43,000 and Rs 49,999 being deducted from his account.

Post the complaint was registered, the Marine Drive police sprung into action and tracked the phone number of the accused to West Bengal. On March 3, the police reached West Bengal and arrested the accused identified as Tofajul Tahir Shaikh (31) and Rabbiul Mandal (25). The duo have been booked on the charges of cheating and forgery and under the IT Act.

