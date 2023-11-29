Mumbai, November 29: At least four persons of a family were injured in a house crash triggered by a gas cylinder explosion in Chembur, north-east Mumbai around dawn of Wednesday. According to BMC Disaster Control, 11 persons were rescued from the crash debris after the explosion that rocked the vicinity around 7.30 a.m.

The Disaster Control said that the blast took place in the old neighborhood near the Golf club in Chembur Camp area, which brought down 4-5 one-storied structures there. Cylinder Blast in Thane: Two Killed As Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Shop Due to Cylinder Explosion in Mumbra Area (Watch Video).

Around half a dozen people were stranded on the upper storey but were removed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and others who rushed there. Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Eight Injured After Fire Breaks Out Due to LPG Gas Cylinder Explosion in Bandra.

After the rescue, four of the injured victims from a single family have been taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi for treatment. They are identified as: Vikas Ambhore, 50, Ashok Ambhore, 27, Savita Ambhore, 47, Rohit Ambhore, 29.

