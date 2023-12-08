Mumbai, December 8: Amid the rising incidents of dog attacks, a 10-year-old girl received 45 stitches in a two-hour-long operation after a pet canine attacked her in Mumbai's Andheri. The dog in question was a German Shepherd breed. A case has been registered against the owner of the dog in connection with the incident. The dog attack occurred on the premises of the Lodha Eternis Society in MIDC in Andheri (East) on November 27.

A Times of India report said that the girl was visiting a friend when the pet dog slipped out of an open door and bit her. The friend’s mother said it was not serious, but the neighbours said the vicious dog badly hurt the girl. The girl’s parents took her to Hiranandani Hospital, where she had surgery for a deep wound on her left leg. Other people in the society said they had asked the dog owners to get a dog trainer, but they did not listen. Dogs Attack Postman in Mumbai's Powai Area, Security Guard Shooes Canines Away; CCTV Video of Dog Attack Surfaces.

As per the report, the society secretary, Gurpreet Singh Uppal, made the girl’s parents file a police complaint. He also called the dog owner but did not apologise and threatened a counter-complaint. The dog owner has been renting a flat in the society since April 2023. The society secretary asked the flat owner to ensure either that the dog is not seen anywhere on the society premises or asked him to ask the tenant to vacate the flat. The flat owner lives abroad. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Feeding Stray Dogs Molested, Her Family Thrashed in Borivali; Police Register Case.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl's parents, the police have filed an FIR under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code against the dog owners. Reportedly, neighbours alleged that this is the third time that this dog has attacked a society resident.

