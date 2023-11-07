Mumbai, November 7: Mumbai, known as the "City of Dreams," is set to realise a new vision of sustainable urban transportation. In a significant step toward reducing pollution and providing efficient connectivity, electric water taxis will soon grace the city's waterways. Operated by Infinity Harbour Service, these eco-friendly water taxis will bridge the gap between the Gateway of India in South Mumbai and Belapur in Navi Mumbai. With four such vessels purchased at a cost of approximately Rs 2.5 crore each, the service is expected to commence in December.

According to multiple reports, the 24-seater electric water taxis, capable of reaching speeds of up to 12 nautical miles, promise a swift and environmentally friendly mode of travel. The route between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, once characterised by congestion and pollution, will now be traversed in a mere hour. Furthermore, these e-water taxis can operate continuously for four hours on a single charge, offering a substantial improvement over their diesel counterparts, which consume 140 litres of fuel per hour. BMW Car Accident in Mumbai Video: Drunk Man Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Truck in Juhu; One Killed, Three Injured.

Presently, Infinity Harbour Service operates water taxi services on routes such as Belapur to Elephanta Caves and Mandwa to Alibaug. The service has garnered moderate but encouraging responses, particularly on weekends, with each trip accommodating 15 to 20 passengers. The introduction of e-water taxis in Mumbai represents a substantial leap toward achieving a cleaner and more efficient urban transportation system. Mumbai Local Train Accident Averted! Close Shave for Passengers as Two Local Trains Come Face to Face on Same Track at Bandra Railway Station (Watch Video).

Mumbai's initiative to integrate e-water taxis not only marks a significant stride in eco-conscious transportation but also signals a step towards alleviating the traffic congestion on the city's roads. The anticipated launch in December has garnered positive anticipation among residents and visitors alike, offering a glimpse of a more sustainable and efficient future for Mumbai's transportation landscape.

