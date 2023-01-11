Mumbai, January 11: The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly posing as cop and trying to extort money from a couple in Mulund. Police officials said that the 31-year-old accused posed as a cop and threatened a couple, who were sitting in their parked vehicle near Sardar Tarasingh Talav along the Eastern Express Highway.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Navnath Maruti Shinde. The incident took place on Monday at around 9 pm. A police officer said that a woman journalist and her husband were sitting in their car along the EEH when the accused allegedly approached them. The officer said that Shinde also clicked pictures of the couple's vehicle. ATM Fraud: New Modus Operandi of Fraudsters Comes to Light in Mumbai, Con Caught Red-Handed Using Sunmica and Glue To Steal Cash.

The accused, who disguised himself as a cop also questioned the couple as to what they were doing in a parked vehicle. Speaking about the incident, Uttam Rikame, police inspector of Navghar police station said, "When the woman asked Shinde – who lives in Sector 21 of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai – to show his identity card, he got angry and pretended to call his senior."

Rikame said that Shinde, who pretended to be on a call said that a man was raping a woman in a parked vehicle. He also told his senior that he would have to fine the couple. Following this, the journalist dialed the police control room to report the incident. A police van which was patrolling nearby immediately reached the spot and nabbed the accused. Mumbai: Jealous Lover Attacks Two Youths With Chopper for Talking to His Ex-Girlfriend in Powai, Booked.

Later, he was brought to the police station where he confessed to his crime. Shinde told cops that he works in a private firm and that he is a not a cop. The officer said that it was clear that the accused was trying to extort money from the couple by allegedly threatening them. Shinde has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

