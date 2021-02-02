Mumbai, February 2: Fire broke out at a studio in Mumbai's Goregaon on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the blaze broke out during the afternoon hours. As soon as the fire incident was reported, as many as eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Reports inform that the studio is located near the Inorbit Mall in the city.

Thick dark smoke enveloped the entire area as flames swept through the basement of the sprawling studio. Media reports claim that no person was stuck as the studio was shut when the fire broke out. More details awaited. As per latest reports, no injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Kurla West; No Injuries Reported (Video).

Here's the video of the blaze:

#WATCH I Mumbai: A fire has broken out at a studio in Goregaon; 8 fire tenders present at the spot. No injuries reported yet. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GJ9pNB0q0x — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Goregoan area in Mumbai has a number of film studios. The famous Filmcity is located in Goregaon East. Initial reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

