Mumbai, December 4: The Gokhale Bridge in Andheri is all set to be opened to the public in Mumbai soon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is reportedly slated to meet its February 15 deadline to open one-way traffic of the much-delayed Gokhale bridge in Andheri to the public. As per the latest development, the civic body has finished the installation of the first girder on Andheri's Gokhale bridge.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the first girder on the Gokhale bridge in Andheri was installed on the intervening nights of Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. Reportedly, the first phase of girders was successfully installed in the railway area on Saturday night during the railway traffic and power block period. Andheri Gokhale Bridge Closes From Today: Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Share Alternate Routes After BMC Declares Bridge Unsafe for Public Use; Check Complete Details Here.

As per the Western Railway, the work is progressing according to the plan. Notably, the target of installing the girders was achieved on Sunday after cutting 75 percent of the planned distance. Now that the first phase is complete, the girder installation on the remaining distance is expected to be completed soon.

Regarding the installed girder, Ulhas Mahale, deputy commissioner (infrastructure), said the girder will be shifted to the north direction in the next few days. Later, it will be brought down in phases. Vivek Kalyankar, chief engineer (bridges), said that the Gokhale bridge girder work is the first project in the country where a girder will lowered from a height of 7.5 meters in a bridge-related work. Mumbai Train Services to Be Affected As Western Railway Set to Undertake Launch of Girder of Gokhale Bridge, Check Dates and Other Details.

He also extreme care has been taken for the safety and security as the project is being implemented in the railway area.

