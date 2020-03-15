Mumbai-Goa 'Greenfield Expressway' to Reduce Travel Time by 6-8 Hours, Maharashtra Govt

Pune -Mumbai Expressway (Photo credits: Flickr)

Mumbai, March 15: Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced in the state legislative assembly that people would soon be able to cover a distance from Mumbai to Goa in just 4-5 hours. The Minister also mentioned about state government's plan for a 500-km greenfield expressway on the lines of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. Currently, driving from Mumbai to Goa takes more than 11-13 hours.

According to a report, published in the Times of India, the Maharashtra government is planning for a greenfield expressway -- connecting Mumbai and Goa -- and it will begin where the Mumbai Trans-harbour Link ends at Chirle village in Navi Mumbai. The expressway will pass through the coastal districts of Raigarh, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg prior before ending at Patradevi village on the Goa-Maharashtra border. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Toll Rates to Increase, Buses, Cars and Trucks To Pay More From April 1, 2020.

Informing more about the government's plan, Shinde said, as the dialy quoted, "The expressway will open up the tourism opportunities in the Konkan, generating jobs for locals and goving travellers a chance to enjoy the Konkan coast. It will also give producers of mango, cashew and areca nuts a direct access to international markets." The government, menawhile had asked MSRDC to draw up an environment-friendly prohect report.