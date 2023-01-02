Mumbai, January 2: The Mumbai Police recently booked a businessman from Gujarat for allegedly cheating at least 15 people and duping them to the tune of Rs 94.15 lakh. The accused, Gujarat-based businessman has been identified as Sanjay Kabira (35). Police officials said that Kabira used to get people to invest money in his car rental company by offering high returns.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused also took money from his investor on the pretext of offering well-paying jobs abroad. The incident came to light when a 53-year-old businessman from Dahisar lodged a complaint against the accused. In his complaint, the businessman from Dahisar said that he came in contact with the accused five years ago through a common friend. Online Fraud: Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 64,000 by Conmen After Tweeting Complaint on IRCTC Twitter Handle, Case Registered.

The complainant told cops that the accused has asked him to invest money in his car rental business, however he refused. Later, during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown, the complainant's friend took her to Kabira’s office at AK Business Centre in Malad West. The complainant said that Kabira runs a business under M/s SM Business Center and M/s Son Sitara Multi trade Private Limited.

The business provides cars on rent to various five-star hotels. During the visit, Kabira told the complainant about investment plans and even said that he would pay her monthly rent of Rs 96,000 if she invests Rs 1.9 lakh as down payment for an Innova car. The car would be used by Kabira’s firm for a period of five years. He also told her that after all deductions, she would make a profit of Rs 42,000 per month.

As the complainant's business had taken a hit due to lockdown, she invested the said amount. Cops said that the accused similar modus operandi and duped several others. He also took money from some on promise of getting them jobs abroad. After failing to receive returns and many aspirants did not get jobs, they reached his office in Malad. However, the office was shut and the accused also stopped responding to their calls. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Post this, the victims lodged a complaint with the police, During investigation, cops found that over 80 people were duped by Kabira. A police officer said that 15 victims were duped of Rs 94.15 lakh. While no arrest has been made so far, Kabira in his defence said, "I did not mean to cheat anyone. I, too, have been cheated by a friend. When I was called by the police, I told them the same thing. I am ready to return the money, but will need some time as I need to sell my flat first."

