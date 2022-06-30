Mumbai, June 30: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai today, meanwhile, IMD predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai today. As per weather reports, the city will get intermittent showers for the next 36 hours after which the intensity is expected to decrease.

During the monsoon season, the high tide and low tide timings are keenly observed in Mumbai as the city is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabian Sea. Mumbai will witness two high tides - 3.45 meters on Friday, July 1 at 00:41 am and at 1:40 pm of 4.36 meters. India's financial capital will witness a low tide of 0.73 metres at 6:44 am on July 1. On July 2, the city will witness two high tides - 3.42 meters at 1:17 am and 4.33 metres at 2:12 pm. Click here to check the timings of high and low tides in Mumbai during July 2022. Mumbai Rains: High Tide Hits Marine Drive Amid Heavy Rainfall; Watch Video.

Similarly, on July 3, the Maximum city will witness two high tides of 3.38 metres at 1:54 am, followed by a high tide of 4.27 metres at 2.44 pm. The city will witness the highest tide of the month on July 15 at 4.93 metres at 1:21 pm.

