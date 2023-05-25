Mumbai, May 26: Mumbaikars are eagerly awaiting the arrival of monsoon in the city. With the soaring temperatures rising every day, heavy rainfall and change in weather will bring some much-needed respite to Mumbaikars. Ahead of the monsoon season in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Maritime Board has released a high tide schedule per which Mumbai will witness 52 days of high tide throughout the rainfall period.

GG Godepure, Deputy Commissioner of the Disaster Management Department said that this year between June and September 2023, there will be a total of 52 days of high tide in the city. As per the high tide schedule, 13 days of high tide will be in the month of June while July and August see 14 days of high tides respectively. Meanwhile, the month of September will witness 11 days of high tides. Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Know Where Southwest Monsoon Is and When It Will Make Onset in Your State.

When Will Be the Highest Wave in Mumbai?

While the city is likely to witness 52 days of high tide, the highest wave will hit the city's coastline on August 3 at 3 pm with the height of the waves expected to be around 4.60 meters. In view of the high tide days in Mumbai, the emergency department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested citizens to strictly follow the instructions.

With heavy rains, there is a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and if the rainfalls are accompanied by high tide then the risk of water accumulation in the city increased. Every year, the civic body takes to Twitter to update citizens about the high tide and low tide timings. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To July-Like Rainfall in April, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Pics and Videos).

Besides, the official BMC handle also keeps informing citizens about flooding during Mumbai Rains across the city.

