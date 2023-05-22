Mumbai, May 22: A 24-year-old man has been booked by Chunabhatti police for assaulting his pregnant wife, resulting in a miscarriage in Mumbai's Chembur. The couple got married in 2022. The man, identified as Saurabh Pol, started assaulting his wife six months after their marriage, saying that her family did not give the Pol family dowry during their wedding. The police said that a manhunt had been launched to nab the accused.

According to the report published by the Free Press Journal, the incident came to light when the victim, Shruti Pol, reported the incident to the police on May 17, alleging that her husband was responsible for the tragic loss of her unborn child. The woman had been enduring the assault for several months, hoping her husband would cease his abusive behaviour once she became pregnant in March of this year. Mumbai: Woman Alleges Being Forced Into Unnatural Sex, Subjected to Domestic Violence Over Dowry Demand; Court Orders Husband To Pay Rs 50,000 Monthly Maintenance.

Husband Assaults Pregnant Wife:

On May 7, the accused went out in the evening and came home intoxicated. When asked about his drinking, the accused started assaulting the victim. "He started hitting me on my face, punched my stomach repeatedly and kicked me on my back. He continued to hit me despite his sister asking him not to. He assaulted me again that night just before we went to bed, punching me repeatedly on my stomach,” the media outlet quoted Shruti as saying. Dowry Death in Jharkhand: 23-Year-Old Woman Strangulated to Death Over Dowry in Palamu District; Case Registered Against Seven People, Including Her Husband.

The victim experienced severe stomach pain and started bleeding. She told her parents about her condition after her husband did not give her attention. The parents, who arrived at their residence in the Lal Dongar area in Chembur East, were turned away by her husband, refusing entry. On May 7, the woman again called her parents, who took her to their place in Kalyan and admitted her to a local hospital, where a doctor told her she had suffered a miscarriage.

