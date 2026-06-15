Mumbai Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Coastal Road, Monsoon Session, Airport Hoax & Judge Threats

Mumbai, June 15: Mumbai is buzzing with significant developments today as the Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session commences in the city. Civic matters are also in focus, with a major redevelopment report released and concerns raised over public transport funding. Meanwhile, safety and environmental issues are on the agenda, following a bomb hoax at the airport and a leopard sighting near a residential colony.

Top Stories

Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Commences in Mumbai

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature officially began in Mumbai today, June 15th. This session is expected to address various critical issues impacting the state and its capital, setting the legislative agenda for the coming months.

Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport Declared Hoax, Police Investigate

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat email on June 15th, triggering an extensive security operation. Authorities later confirmed the threat to be a hoax and have initiated a police probe to identify the sender.

Mumbai Police Register Case Over Threats to Former Judge Gautam Patel

Mumbai Police have registered a case on June 15th after former High Court judge Gautam Patel reportedly received threats. The threats are believed to be related to the Syedna verdict, raising concerns about the safety of judicial figures in the city.

CM Fadnavis Inspects Coastal Road North, Faces Environmentalist Protests

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspected the ongoing Coastal Road North project on June 14th, stating that the north section is expected to be ready by December 2028 and the Bandra-Versova link by March 2028. During his visit, environmentalists reportedly confronted a BJP MLA, alleging abuse and threats amidst concerns over the project's impact. The Coastal Road aims to decongest the Western Express Highway.

Civic & Local Government

300 Mhada Plot Owners to Move SC Protesting Decades-Long Wait

Approximately 300 Mhada plot owners in Mumbai are preparing to approach the Supreme Court on June 15th. They plan to protest a 32-year delay in resolving their housing issues, seeking an urgent resolution for their long-pending grievances.

Mumbai Civic Panel Defers BEST Grant Over Rising Passenger Safety Issues

Mumbai's civic standing committee deferred the approval of a Rs 1,000-crore grant for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on June 14th. This decision was made due to increasing concerns over passenger safety following a series of recent bus accidents.

BKC Public Transport Day Highlights Need for Improved Last-Mile Connectivity

BKC Public Transport Day, observed on June 15th, saw a lukewarm response from commuters. Participants emphasized the critical need for improved last-mile connectivity options to encourage greater public transport usage in the area.

Report Projects Mumbai Redevelopment to Deliver 59,000 Homes by 2031

A new report released on June 15th suggests that Mumbai's redevelopment pipeline has the potential to deliver approximately 59,000 new homes, valued at around Rs 1,500 billion, by 2031. This indicates a significant shift towards larger, cluster-led projects in the city.

Key Maharashtra Road Safety Meeting Pending for Three Years

A crucial Maharashtra road safety meeting has reportedly not been held for three years, as of June 14th. This delay raises concerns about the state's efforts to address and improve road safety measures across the region.

Crime & Safety

FDA Raids Uncover Illegal Cosmetics Worth Rs 34.61 Lakh in Mumbai, Satara

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids in Mumbai and Satara on June 15th, seizing illegal cosmetics valued at Rs 34.61 lakh. This action aims to curb the sale of unauthorized and potentially harmful products in the market.

Level-1 Fire in Andheri Injures Eight, Emergency Services Respond

A Level-1 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri area on June 15th, resulting in injuries to at least eight people. Emergency services promptly responded to the incident, with further details on the cause and extent of damage awaited.

Mumbai MBBS Student Faces Probe Over Cadaver Remarks

An MBBS student in Mumbai, Sejal Pawar, is currently under investigation for remarks she reportedly made about cadavers during a comedy show on June 15th. The incident has sparked controversy and led to an official probe.

Environment & State Affairs

Leopard Enters Dindoshi Mhada Colony Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A leopard was spotted entering the Dindoshi Mhada colony near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai on June 15th. This incident highlights the increasing human-wildlife encounters occurring in the city's periphery, prompting calls for increased vigilance.

Maharashtra Initiates First Leopard Census in Junnar's Non-Forest Areas

Maharashtra has launched its first leopard census in the non-forest landscapes of Junnar, as reported on June 15th. This initiative aims to gather crucial data on leopard populations outside protected areas, contributing to better conservation strategies.

Teak Removed from Maharashtra's Protected Tree List, Sparks Row

The Maharashtra government has removed teak from its protected tree list, a decision that has sparked controversy as of June 15th. Environmentalists and concerned citizens are raising objections to this move, citing potential ecological impacts.

Maharashtra Reserves Dam Water for Drinking Till August 31 Amid El Nino Impact

Due to the impact of El Nino, Maharashtra has stopped the use of dam water for agricultural irrigation, effective June 15th. The state has decided to reserve existing water stocks solely for drinking purposes until August 31st, prioritizing essential needs.

ST Workers Stage Ghantanad Protest at Mumbai Central Depot

The Maharashtra ST Action Committee organized a 'Ghantanad' protest at the Mumbai Central ST Depot on June 15th. This demonstration by ST (State Transport) workers aims to highlight their demands and grievances.

Rohit Pawar Concludes Three-Day Hunger Strike for Farm Loan Waiver

Rohit Pawar ended his three-day hunger strike on June 15th, which he undertook to advocate for a farm loan waiver in Maharashtra. His protest aimed to draw attention to the plight of farmers in the state.

Sports

Players Banned and Fined Following Brawl at Mumbai T20 League Final

A significant brawl erupted between players Rohan Raje and Gaurav Jathar during the Mumbai T20 League final on June 14th. Following the incident, both players were reportedly banned for one match and fined Rs 10,000 each.

Weather & Outlook

Severe Thunderstorms with Hail Expected Across Mumbai Today

Mumbai is experiencing a thunderstorm with hail, with current temperatures around 31.9°C. The forecast for today, June 15th, indicates severe thunderstorms with hail, with temperatures ranging from 29°C to 32°C. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on weather alerts.

Weather: Thunderstorm with hail — 31.9°C. Today: Severe thunderstorm with hail, 29°C – 32°C.

Mumbai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the city navigates these diverse challenges, from legislative debates to urban development and environmental concerns, residents will be looking for swift resolutions. The ongoing discussions in the Monsoon Session, coupled with civic actions, will shape Mumbai's immediate future, while weather patterns continue to be a crucial factor for daily life.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).